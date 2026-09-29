JINAN, China, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bodor Laser has reached a new production milestone, with its 10,000th machine of 2026 officially rolling off the production line.

The milestone reflects the continued expansion of Bodor’s manufacturing capacity and its ability to coordinate production, quality control, delivery and customer support as its global installed base grows.

Scaling manufacturing requires more than increasing output. Higher production volumes place greater demands on material preparation, scheduling, assembly, testing and inspection. At Bodor Laser, each machine follows defined production and inspection procedures before delivery, helping maintain consistency as production expands.

The milestone also carries direct significance for customers. Each machine enters a manufacturing environment where equipment performance can affect production efficiency, processing capability and operational continuity. As more machines are delivered worldwide, maintaining reliable manufacturing standards becomes increasingly important.

Alongside production growth, Bodor Laser continues to strengthen its global service capabilities. Its service system supports customers throughout different stages of machine operation, including installation, technical support, troubleshooting and ongoing service.

A growing international installed base also brings more diverse service requirements. Different markets, machine configurations and applications require coordinated service teams, standardized processes and access to technical and application expertise. For Bodor, expanding service capacity alongside manufacturing is therefore an important part of supporting customers over the operational life of their equipment.

The 10,000-machine milestone highlights the connection between manufacturing and service: manufacturing determines how equipment is produced and delivered, while service supports customers once the equipment enters operation. Together, they form the foundation for long-term customer relationships.

Looking ahead, Bodor Laser will continue to strengthen its manufacturing and service capabilities as its global business expands.

For Bodor Laser, the milestone represents both a measurable result of its manufacturing development in 2026 and an ongoing commitment to ensuring that its equipment continues to support customers in daily production.

Media Contact:

www.bodor.com

Jack Thompson

[email protected]

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aad21b65-589d-4dcf-982b-bc72e6c05eeb



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