PU Prime Introduces Redesigned Trading App

PU Prime has launched a redesigned trading app under its “A Clearer Way to Trade” campaign, creating a simpler and more intuitive experience for traders.

The redesigned app brings Live Trading and Copy Trading closer together while giving users greater control over leverage and position management.

An integrated Explore feature provides market news, analysis, and economic event insights directly within the trading app.

EBENE, Mauritius, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PU Prime , a global multi-licensed online brokerage, has launched a redesigned trading app under its “A Clearer Way to Trade” campaign. Rather than simply adding more features to a single interface, the redesign reorganizes the app around the user’s entire trading journey, delivering a clearer, more intuitive way to trade.

The launch builds on a platform that has already received industry recognition, including recent accolades at FX Expo Buenos Aires, iFX Expo Dubai, and the Global Forex Award in 2026, reflecting PU Prime’s continued focus on improving the end-to-end trading experience.

A Simpler Copy Trading Experience

The redesigned app makes it easier for users to move between different trading activities without unnecessary steps. A consolidated trading interface simplifies account switching between Live Trading and Copy Trading accounts, and lets users browse and follow signal providers with just a few taps. By bringing these functions closer together, the updated experience helps reduce friction and makes Copy Trading more accessible within the wider PU Prime ecosystem.

Greater Control Over Risk Management

The redesigned app also gives users greater control over how they manage their trading exposure. Eligible users can adjust leverage directly when placing a trade, without contacting customer support, allowing them to manage account settings more conveniently from within the app.

Position management has also been streamlined with a “Close All” function, enabling users to close all open positions more efficiently when market conditions change rapidly. Together, these enhancements give traders more direct control over key account and position management functions.

Market News and Insights, Built In

The new Explore feature brings market information closer to the trading experience. Users can quickly review market movements, follow key developments, and prepare for upcoming economic events directly within the app. Curated market analysis from established sources also provides additional context to help users as they assess market opportunities.

By bringing research and execution into a single environment, the redesigned app reduces the need to switch between multiple platforms when following the markets.

Celebrating the Launch

To mark the launch of the redesigned app, PU Prime is introducing an in-app Lucky Draw Deposit Bonus promotion , running from September 29 to October 27, 2026. Eligible users can participate through the PU Prime App and explore the redesigned trading experience as part of the campaign.

The “A Clearer Way to Trade” campaign reflects PU Prime’s commitment to making the digital trading experience simpler, more intuitive, and better connected without compromising the functionality expected by active traders. The redesigned PU Prime App pairs a fresh UI/UX with a more cohesive structure, bringing previously scattered functionalities together, so users spend less time navigating between screens and more time focused on their trading decisions.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker . Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 100 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

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