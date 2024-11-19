Blue Lights Illuminate Brunei Bridges for Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness.



Bandar Seri Begawan: In conjunction with the World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge and the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Bridge were illuminated with blue lights on the night of November 18th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the initiative was part of the AMR Celebration, which emphasized the theme “Mendidik, Menyokong, Bertindak Sekarang” or “Educate, Support, Act Now.” The celebration aimed to highlight the significance of raising awareness and understanding of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and to promote best practices among stakeholders. This effort is crucial in reducing the emergence and spread of AMR, also known as ‘Drug-resistant Infections’.

The lighting of the bridges served as a visual symbol of solidarity and commitment to combating AMR, encouraging both the public and private sectors to take actionable steps in addressing this global health concern. The event underscored the collaborative efforts needed to tackle the growing

threat of antimicrobial resistance, which poses significant challenges to public health and safety.