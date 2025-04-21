Blood Donation Campaign Held at DBP’s Library in Temburong



Temburong: The Language and Literature Bureau, DBP’s Library in Temburong District, in collaboration with the Blood Donation Centre at Pengiran Isteri Hajah Mariam Hospital, organized a blood donation campaign this morning. The event, which coincided with World Book Day 2025, was held at the library.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the campaign successfully collected a total of 28 pints of blood. The initiative not only contributed to increasing the blood reserves but also aimed to raise public awareness about the importance and benefits of blood donation.

