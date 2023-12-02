BJMP Anticipates Release of 3,000 to 5,000 PDL in December

Quezon City, Philippines - The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has indicated that they expect to release approximately 3,000 to 5,000 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) this December. This release is part of the full Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) initiative, as stated by BJMP Director Ruel Rivera during a news forum in Quezon City.

According to Philippines News Agency, the anticipated release of PDLs aligns with the GCTA, a policy that reduces sentences for inmates demonstrating good behavior. Additionally, the BJMP plans to sign an agreement with the Department of Labor and Employment to assist released PDLs in finding employment. The bureau is also collaborating with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to offer courses aimed at equipping ex-convicts with employable skills.

BJMP records reveal that around 74,000 PDL have already been released from January to October this year. At a Palace press briefing on Friday, Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano mentioned that nearly 1,000 PDL might be eligible for presidential grants of pardon and executive clemency.

The effort to release PDLs is part of a broader initiative to address severe overcrowding in jails. Clavano noted that 70 percent of BJMP detention facilities are overcrowded, with an average rate of 386 percent. The Quezon City male dormitory, in particular, has the highest congestion rate of 1,330 percent. Facilities for female PDLs are reported to be more overcrowded than those for males.

To improve the situation, the BJMP has implemented the Inmate Management Information System, a comprehensive case monitoring system that connects various parole and probation offices. Paralegal officers are also assigned in every jail to facilitate coordination with courts and expedite case resolutions.

A National Jail Decongestion Summit is scheduled for December 6 and 7 in Manila, focusing on strategies to alleviate jail overcrowding. These strategies include reducing admissions, legally increasing releases, and expanding jail capacities.

Sandiganbayan Associate Karl Miranda, who attended the forum with Rivera, emphasized the importance of a 'whole-of-government' approach to tackle the issue. He highlighted that the justice sector is working collectively to expedite the delivery of justice. Miranda also mentioned a proposal to make bail more affordable for indigents, with a Department of Justice order recommending a reduction of bail by at least 50 percent or PHP10,000, whichever is lower, for indigent detainees.