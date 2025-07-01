Bitdeer AI Wins 2025 AI Breakthrough Award for MLOps Innovation

SINGAPORE, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitdeer AI, part of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) and a fast-growing AI neocloud platform, is proud to announce that it has been presented with the MLOps Innovation Award by AI Breakthrough. The 2025 AI Breakthrough Awards, now in their eighth year, are presented by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes and celebrates the most outstanding companies, technologies, and products in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence industry.

The AI Breakthrough Awards recognized Bitdeer AI with the MLOps Innovation Award for its comprehensive approach to streamlining machine learning operations through its AI cloud platform. The platform leverages scalable infrastructure, automated orchestration, and seamless integration with popular frameworks to accelerate time-to-value for enterprises and developers. Bitdeer AI supports an efficient environment for managing large-scale AI and ML training jobs, enabling teams to experiment with models and deploy solutions effectively, reducing development cycles and enhancing performance. It fosters collaboration, encouraging knowledge sharing and AI adoption across sectors.

“Bitdeer AI enables businesses of various sizes to harness AI technology without extensive infrastructure investment. Until now, the process of developing and refining AI models has been limited to large companies with expert teams, cutting out different teams within the same organization from collaboratively building and developing their own models,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “With its solid infrastructure, user-friendly MLOps platform, and commitment to continuous optimization, Bitdeer AI is helping organizations accelerate their business transformation and achieve meaningful outcomes – no matter size or expertise. Congratulations on winning the 2025 ‘MLOps Innovation Award!’”

Bitdeer AI’s cloud platform empowers businesses and developers by providing serverless GPU infrastructure, preconfigured MLOps pipelines, and integrated monitoring dashboards. With these tools, organizations can rapidly experiment with large-scale models, manage version control, and deploy production-ready endpoints without needing extensive DevOps resources. Developers benefit from one-click access to NVIDIA-optimized environments, while enterprise teams can maintain consistent oversight and control throughout the ML lifecycle.

“Our collaborative approach, coupled with robust security and reliable performance, establishes us as a trusted partner for organizations scaling their AI initiatives. By simplifying infrastructure management and optimizing the AI model lifecycle, we empower teams to build, train, and deploy AI models efficiently,” said Louis Xu, Head of Bitdeer AI. “We are honored to receive the MLOps Innovation Award for the acknowledgement of our dedicated work. As AI workloads grow more complex, our mission is to provide an accessible, end-to-end solution that accelerates every stage, from development to deployment, enabling businesses to drive growth through advanced, AI-driven technology.”

Since its launch, Bitdeer AI has prioritized continuous innovation. Bitdeer AI offers an integrated environment for AI model training, resource orchestration, and deployment, powered by high-performance GPUs including NVIDIA H100, H200, and upcoming GB200 NVL72, and B200. The platform supports efficient scaling, reduced time to production, and increased reliability for enterprise-grade AI workloads. With GPU clusters located in Singapore, the United States, Canada, Iceland, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Netherlands, Bitdeer AI serves a global customer base. Its serverless architecture, flexible pricing, and end-to-end services make it a preferred choice for SMEs, research institutions, and large enterprises aiming to accelerate AI adoption.

Looking ahead, Bitdeer AI plans to evolve its platform into a next-generation cloud service that combines AI-driven automation with adaptive infrastructure. It aims to build a truly intelligent cloud – one that anticipates developer needs, automates repetitive tasks, and delivers consistent performance at scale. These enhancements will further lower the barriers to entry for organizations seeking to deploy AI solutions while ensuring robust security and compliance controls.

About Bitdeer AI

Bitdeer AI is an emerging provider of AI and ML GPU cloud solutions, dedicated to accelerating innovation and empowering businesses with advanced computing resources and an AI training platform. Committed to delivering comprehensive computing solutions, it also provides cutting-edge cloud capabilities tailored for customers with high demands for artificial intelligence. As an NVIDIA Cloud Partner in Singapore, Bitdeer AI offers high-performance GPU cloud infrastructure, enabling organizations across industries to advance impactful AI initiatives and achieve meaningful goals. For more information, please visit https://www.bitdeer.ai .

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com . Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

