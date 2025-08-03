Bigboh City Run 2025 Draws Enthusiastic Participants



Bigboh: The Bigboh City Run 2025 was successfully organized by Bigboh Brunei with support from Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam, Gleneagles JPMC, the Health Promotion Centre, and the HEAL Programme. The event unfolded at Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas in the capital on the morning of August 3rd.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the 2.5-kilometre run, which both commenced and concluded at Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas, saw participation from various individuals, including Doctor Hazri bin Haji Kifle, Vice Chancellor of Universiti Brunei Darussalam. The event also featured the presentation of a donation cheque to Pusat Ehsan from Big Boh and Dynamic Sports. This initiative aims to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle among the community while also supporting local charitable causes.

