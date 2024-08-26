BI: Shiela Guo faces deportation for misrepresentation

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday said Shiela Leal Guo, sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, is now facing a deportation case for misrepresentation. In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the case against Shiela stemmed from her possession of a valid Chinese passport. 'Ang hawak niya na Chinese passport may ibang pangalan, ibang (The Chinese passport that she holds has a different name, a different) date of birth and entirely different identity from the Sheila Leal Guo na born in the Philippines na una nyang pinapakita (which she first showed). So it shows her Philippine documents could have been fraudulently acquired and she is really a Chinese national as evidenced by her valid Chinese passport," she said. However, Sandoval said Shiela would not be deported until she is cleared of any pending case before the local courts. 'Kapag may pending kaso sa Pilipinas kailangan muna nila tapusin yun (If she has a pending case here in the Philippines , it would need to be resolved first). Example, the Court orders her to serve time here in the Philippines. She has to serve time before we could implement any deportation para makuha ng ating government ang (so that the government would attain) full effect of justice,' she added. Sheila and Alice Guo's business associate Cassandra Li Ong arrived in the country on Aug. 22, after they were arrested by Indonesian authorities on Aug. 20. 'As for Ong, wala immigration case file sa kanya (she has no immigration case) because she is a Filipino. But ang (the) National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang nag take custody sa kanya (took custody of her),' she added, noting that she is facing an obstruction of justice case and other violations. Sandoval, citing information from Indonesian counterparts, said the dismissed mayor remains in Indonesia and has not made any attempt to transfer to another country. Based on initial information received by the BI, Alice left for Malaysia on July 19, arrived in Singapore on Jul y 21, and traveled to Indonesia on Aug. 18. 'Nakamonitor tayo and kausap natin 'yung ating mga (We are strictly monitoring and coordinating with our) counterparts there as well as intelligence groups dyan po sa (in) Indonesia para matunton at mabantayan itong mga paggalaw ng dating (to trace and watch closely the movements of former) mayor Alice Guo para pag binalik po siya ng Indonesian authorities dito ay haharapin niya po 'yung mga patong-patong po na kaso laban sa kanya (so that once she is deported by Indonesian authorities back to the Philippines, she would face various charges against her),' she added. Source: Philippines News Agency

