‘Bergema Dalam Kabus’ Programme Empowers Youths for Workplace Challenges

Bandar Seri Begawan: 14 youths comprising civil servants participated in the ‘Bergema Dalam Kabus: Jiwa Tenang, Siuk Bekeraja’ Programme. The initiative, designed to foster resilience and positive workplace attitudes, was organized by the Mosque Affairs Department through the Youth Affairs Division, in collaboration with the Kampung Belimbing Mosque Takmir Committee.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the programme aimed to equip participants with the skills needed to remain calm when facing workplace challenges. It also emphasized the importance of accepting decisions and orders with a positive attitude. Key topics addressed during the programme included identifying the root causes of workplace problems and understanding the interaction limits between men and women from the perspective of Islam.

The ‘Bergema Dalam Kabus’ Programme is a strategic effort to provide young civil servants with the tools necessary for professional development while ensuring their actions align with Islamic values.