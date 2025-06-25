Baiduri Bank Hosts Session to Connect Local MSMEs with Procurement Opportunities

Bandar Seri Begawan: Baiduri Bank recently held an engagement session to introduce local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to new procurement opportunities available through the DARe LINKS platform.

According to Radio Television Brunei, DARe LINKS is a digital procurement platform under the Brunei Economic Development Board (BEDB), designed to connect clients with vendors and provide MSMEs with direct access to tender opportunities. During the session, 50 local companies were given step-by-step guidance on how to register, navigate, and participate in projects via the platform.