​Over 200 kilogrammes of rubbish were collected during a beach cleaning campaign organised by the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association through the Temburong District Scouts Association.

The campaign was launched by Haji Awang Badar bin Haji Awang Ali, the association’s Chief Commissioner. The campaign aimed to instil the feeling of love towards the environment and raise awareness on educating the younger generation on the responsibility of protecting the environment. The campaign was held in line with the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Day celebration.

Source: Radio Television Brunei