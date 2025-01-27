Be Wary of Stray Teachings



Bandar Seri Begawan: In the titah, His Majesty also touches on when the Muslim ummah was recently shocked with the news about Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sendirian Berhad, GISBH, which has been banned for being involved in crimes against children and practicing deviant practices.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the organization faced a ban after it was revealed that its activities were not only criminal but also deviated from accepted teachings.





The Muslim community has been urged to remain cautious and vigilant against such organizations that may disguise harmful practices under the guise of religious teachings. GISBH’s activities have raised concerns about the potential impact on the community, particularly on the vulnerable groups. The ban serves as a warning to keep a watchful eye on teachings that deviate from true religious principles.





Authorities are continuing to monitor similar organizations to prevent any further harm to the community. The emphasis remains on ensuring that religious teachings are aligned with established and recognized practices to safeguard the well-being of all members of the ummah.

