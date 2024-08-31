Bato admits 2025 reelection bid dented by ‘scripted’ accusations

Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa is wary that the ongoing investigation by the quad committee at the House of Representatives may affect his reelection bid in the 2025 midterm polls. Speaking to reporters here Friday night, Dela Rosa said issues linking him and former president Rodrigo Duterte to extrajudicial killings have been stressful for him. 'If people believe their stories, we will fall,' Dela Rosa told the media after day-long activities in different parts of Leyte. He is hopeful though that people would take the accusations, which he said were scripted and concocted, with a grain of salt. 'If people get to know the real reason, score, it may boost our chances to win. We will do our best to make voters know the truth,' he added. During Wednesday's hearing of the quad-com, Col. Jovie Espenido accused Dela Rosa, then the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), of issuing orders to 'neutralize' drug suspects. 'In the past days, I got many interviews from the media event at night and this has been so stressful. Oftentimes, I just play with my grandchildren to manage stress,' he said. Dela Rosa, who was first elected in 2019, is eyeing another term to ensure the passage of his pet bills, Senate Bill 2474 or the PNP Forensic DNA Database bill. The proposed measure seeks to establish a comprehensive DNA database to enhance the forensic capabilities of the PNP, accelerating the resolution of criminal cases and strengthening national peace and order. Dela Rosa reiterated that he would not attend the quad comm hearing, citing inter-parliamentary courtesy. He said the House may issue invitations to senators, just as the latter could invite congressmen to appear in their hearings, but they are not compelled to attend. Source: Philippines News agency

Post navigation