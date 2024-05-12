Batangas Aims to Enhance Economic Performance with New Port Terminal and Logistics Hub

BATANGAS CITY — The leadership of Batangas is set to utilize its strategic coastal location and skilled workforce to exceed previous economic achievements.

According to Philippine News Agency, Governor Hermilando Mandanas highlighted the recent inauguration of the PHP1.3-billion Batangas Port Passenger Terminal Building as a key step in boosting the provincial economy. This expansion is expected to increase the terminal's annual passenger capacity from 4 million to 12.8 million.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. led the inauguration ceremony last month, noting the terminal’s potential to attract more foreign investors. Governor Mandanas described the facility as the "biggest, busiest and most modern" in the nation and sees it as crucial for enhancing regional connectivity.

The governor also plans to develop a logistics and food transport hub on a coastal property, aiming to streamline food distribution across Southern Luzon and generate employment opportunities. Additionally, Batangas' natural attractions and resources are seen as vital for boosting the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Governor Mandanas, who chairs the Calabarzon Regional Development Council, expects continued economic growth in the region. The National Economic and Development Authority in Calabarzon reported a 5.2 percent growth in the regional economy last year, reaching PHP3.10 trillion, up from PHP2.94 trillion in 2022. Mandanas also emphasized the need to improve statistical representations to reflect the region's significant contribution to national productivity.

Despite these optimistic projections, specific targets for the broader five-province region remain undefined.