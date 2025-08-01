Baiduri Masters 2025 Golf Tournament Returns for 27th Edition



Bandar seri begawan: The Baiduri Masters 2025 Golf Tournament is set to return for its 27th edition. The launch of the tournament took place at Pantai Mentiri Golf Club on the morning of August 1st.





According to Radio Television Brunei, participants in the tournament will compete for the Challenge Trophy, which was introduced during the 25th edition, as well as the esteemed Green Jacket. Registration for the event is now open, with a flat rate fee of $120 for the Men’s, Women’s, and Seniors categories, and $60 for the Junior category.

