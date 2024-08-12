Awang Adnan Wins Penghulu Mukim Gadong ‘A’ Vote

KAMPUNG RIMBA, BRUNEI — The voting and selection ceremony for the Penghulu of Mukim Gadong 'A' took place on August 11 at the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Arabic School in Kampung Rimba, where 67-year-old Awang Adnan bin A.Haji Bagol secured a significant victory. The ceremony marked the culmination of both online and ballot paper voting processes in the region.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Awang Adnan received 400 votes, while his competitor, 39-year-old Awang Haji Muhammad Nur Ihsan bin Haji Mat Jali, garnered 254 votes. The event was attended by prominent local figures, including Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Daud bin Jihan, a Member of the Legislative Council, underscoring the political significance of this local governance election.

The election highlights the community’s active participation in governance and the continued evolution of democratic processes at the local level in Brunei.