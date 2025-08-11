Athletics Scheme Team Clinches Victory at Athletics Scheme Tournament



Temburong: The Athletics Scheme Team of the Youth and Sports Department, Brunei Muara District emerged victorious as the overall champion of the Athletics Scheme Tournament 2024-2025. The tournament was organized by the Youth and Sports Department, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and took place at the Track and Field, Batu Apoi Sports Complex in Temburong District.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the second place was secured by the Sports School Team, while the Athletics Scheme Team of the Youth and Sports Department, Tutong District claimed the third place. Prizes were handed over by Awang Hassan Baha bin Haji Umar, Acting Temburong District Officer. The event was also attended by Awang Haji Mohamad Rosfazilah bin Haji Yusly, Acting Director of Youth and Sports.

