At the Yacht Club de Monaco marinas mobilise to progress the energy transition

TURIN, Italy, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A unique in the world crossroads where financiers, politicians and innovators gather to progress concrete technological solutions applicable to marinas. It is the Monaco Smart and Sustainable Marina Rendezvous taking place at the Yacht Club de Monaco on 24th and 25th September. Under the aegis of its collective Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting approach, Ycm has become a platform of communication, hosting international events and, under its President HSH Prince Albert II, it aims to position the Principality as a spearhead for responsible yachting in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Monaco has long fostered a tradition of innovation since the turn of the 20th century when it organised the first powerboat meetings, a living heritage we will pay tribute to during Monaco Classic Week-La Belle Classe (13-16 September). Now, we are returning to the pure yachting DNA, a more authentic and measured usage by putting forward sustainable solutions. This necessary evolution allows us to be in tune with core values shared by owners and those who love the sea”, explains Bernard d’Alessandri, Yacht Club de Monaco General Secretary and President of the Cluster Yachting Monaco.

Organised by Monaco Marina Management (M3), the Monaco Smart and Sustainable Marina Rendezvous focuses on presenting the latest advances to encourage construction and development of virtuous marinas. Entrepreneurs, industrialists, investors, marina operators and promotors and architects are among the 250-plus professionals from all over the world gathering to discover the latest innovative solutions and discuss their application in round tables.

Alongside startups and scaleups, presenting their solutions in an E-Catalogue available online (https:// sustainablesmartmarina.com/e- catalogue-2023), numerous marinas (Saudi Arabia, Spain, Turkey, Dominican Republic, Bahamas, West Indies, etc) will be attending. In this spirit, Olivier Darrasson, representing the Méditerranée du Futur investors club will present PLIFF (PAMEx Local Investment Finance Facility), a finance tool for eco-projects in the Mediterranean and discuss a green electrification project for marinas. Sustainability is now an economic advantage and key issue for politicians as evidenced by the presence of international governmental delegations, such His Excellency the Acting CEO of Saudi Red Sea Authority Mohammed Al-Asir, Linos Voskarides, Director General of the Sea for the European Commission, Alessandra Priante, United Nations World Tourism Organisation, and a representative of PAMEx (Plan of Action for a Model Mediterranean) and Plan Bleu-Euromed.

The meeting is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and Extended Monaco, a Government digital transition programme for the Principality, as well as Bombardier, MB92 Group, Xerjoff and Royal Caviar House. The event ends on 25th September with the International Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards for the following categories: Startups & Scaleups, identified by positive impact innovation experts Blumorpho, Marinas and Architects plus a new ideas competition to inspire architects and student architects to create attractive, functional and sustainable waterfronts. The renowned French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte will chair the jury.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse – ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 426e8d2c-219c-4e82-990d- c0d9459e83b6. The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8915142