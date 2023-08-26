ASF decimates piggeries in Palawan island town

This province is no longer free of African swine fever (ASF) after an outbreak of the disease has been confirmed in piggeries in Cocoro Island, a barangay in the municipality of Magsaysay. Dr. Darius Mangcucang, officer-in-charge of the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO), said late Thursday that Cocoro has recorded approximately 300 swine mortalities as a result of ASF. He disclosed that out of the six blood samples collected from domesticated pigs in Cocoro that were sent to the Bureau of Animal Industry for testing, five were confirmed to be infected with ASF. The provincial veterinarian noted that because all domestic pigs on the island have already succumbed to ASF, his office is working closely with Magsaysay municipal authorities to keep the disease contained in the areas of the outbreak to prevent the disease from spreading to other towns in Palawan. "The pigs might all be gone, there's no need for culling anymore. What we'll do instead is disinfection. We'll place lime on the sites where the pigs were buried by the farmers and residents in order to contain the virus," Mangcucang said. The PVO, in collaboration with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and local municipal authorities, has also established checkpoints in all entry areas to Magsaysay as part of the measures to contain the virus. He said they would also conduct continuous monitoring, gathering of blood samples, and quarantine assessments. The PVO further urged residents to cooperate by refraining from purchasing meat products online and to avoid feeding pigs with potentially contaminated swill or uncooked food. It also urged them to immediately report any suspicious pig deaths or symptoms to the veterinary office or the municipal agriculture office. Meanwhile, Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates assured the public of swift governmental response. "This incident is being closely monitored, and appropriate measures are being taken in collaboration with other government agencies, while simultaneously urging the public to adhere to the government's implemented policies to prevent further spread of ASF to other parts of the province," he said in a statement issued by the provincial information office

Source: Philippines News Agency