The ART Antigen Test introduced last year is now the primary test for COVID-19 and the PCR Test will only be directed by a physician on the respective individual only. According to Doctor Justin Wong, the Public Health Consultant at the Ministry of Health, ART is now widely accessible and empowers individuals and communities to take charge on their own health.

During a recent media conference he added that all ART in the country have been recognised by the Ministry of Health. It also have a high level of accuracy, reliability, and can also be done regularly in which rapid result can be obtained.

Source: Radio Television Brunei