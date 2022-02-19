The voting and selection of Village Head candidate for Kampung Kiudang and Pad Nunok was held via drive-thru yesterday morning at Kampung Pad Nunok Community Hall in Tutong District.

228 residents of Kampung Kiudang and Pad Nunok participated in the voting. The sole candidate for the position is 47 year old Awang Muhammad Rifaie bin Haji Abdul Rahim @ Cyril Wong Selangkir, Village Watch at Kampung Kiudang and a retired Aviation Engineer from Royal Brunei Air Force. Present was Acting Tutong District Officer and Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei