Arrest ordered vs. 6 Fujifilm PH execs over estafa case

A Pasig City court has ordered the arrest of six officials of Fujifilm Philippines for alleged estafa. In a recent ruling, Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 268 ordered the apprehension of Ryo Nagaoka, Evan Reyes, Anil Jabob John (a.k.a. Anil John), John Paul Camarillo, Dinesh Mehra, and Eric Koh. The six were charged with violation of Art. 315 (2) (a) of the Revised Penal Code or estafa. The court set a bail of PHP48,000 each. The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Sunfu Solutions, Inc., which claimed that it was defrauded by Fujifilm PH when the latter issued a First Tier Distributor Certificate on Jan. 6, 2022 that authorized the former to distribute medical equipment for the OFW Hospital and Diagnostics Center in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga. Sunfu later learned that Fujifilm PH subsequently awarded a First Tier Certification to another bidder. The Office of the City Prosecutor of Pasig released a resolution on April 15 that Fujifilm officials committed 'fraud or deceit by means of omission' which includes 'fraudulent nondisclosure' and 'fraudulent concealment.' Sunfu said it will seek a hold departure order against the six officials, who have denied the allegations against them. (Christopher Lloyd Caliwan

Source: Philippines News Agency