Appreciation Night for Special Performance Participants and Committee

The Special Performance Committee of His Majesty's 77th Birthday Celebration for Tutong District, held an Appreciation Night for those involved in the Special Performance. The ceremony took place on 1st August night, at the Tutong District Civic Centre Complex Field.

Certificates were presented by Awang Haji Mohammad Ideni bin Haji Ahmad, Acting Tutong District Officer. Awang Muhammad Amir bin Haji Umarali, Special Performance Co-Chairman in his speech expressed appreciation of the efforts and support from all parties who have made the special performance a success. Also present were Members of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei