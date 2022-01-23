The public now has the opportunity to view exhibitions, products as well as wedding event services at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex, Bandar Seri Begawan. The event runs from 22nd January until 23rd January, from 10 in the morning until 9 in the evening.

The An-Naura open day involves over 20 local entrepreneurs and wedding planners. Various wedding packages and services are offered including photography and wedding venue facilities. The public or brides and bridegrooms-to-be can also visit The An-Naura Hall, the banquet and meeting space under the management of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah every Monday to Friday from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon. The event is held adhering to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health which are, only visitors with green and yellow BruHealth codes are allowed to enter, must be completely vaccinated, wear face masks at all times and to maintain cleanliness.

Source: Radio Television Brunei