The Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute’s ‘Aliyah Qiraat Diploma Program for the 2022-2025 session opens on the 17th January until 22nd February 2022. The program is open to all Muslim Brunei Darussalam citizens and residents.

Among the conditions, applicants must obtain Credit for Malay Language in the Brunei-Cambridge GCE ‘O’ Level Exam; obtain at least 3 Jayyids in the Brunei Certificate of Religious Education, SPUB Exam including Arabic Language or have at least 3 Credits in the Brunei-Cambridge GCE ‘O’ Level Exam including Arabic Language; pass the ‘Aliyah Qiraat Diploma admission interview; and possess a Health Declaration from a certified Government Health Centre.

For non-resident applicants who are qualified and interested to enrol in the program, they can write a special application letter to the Chairman of the Institute’s Board. Forms can be obtained at the institute’s office during office hours, or download from the Ministry of Religious Affairs website, at ‘www.kheu.gov.bn’.

Closing date is on the 22nd February 2022, at 4 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei