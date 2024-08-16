Akari and Cignal Aim to Extend Winning Streaks in PVL Reinforced Conference

PASIG CITY — In the upcoming matches of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the Philsports Arena, quarterfinalists Akari and Cignal are set to continue their strong performances. Akari will face Nxled Chameleons, and Cignal will compete against Galeries Tower Highrisers on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the unbeaten Akari team, holding a 6-0 record, will play at 3 p.m., led by import Oly Okaro and supported by a strong roster including Ivy Lacsina and Grethcel Soltones. Nxled, seeking to improve its 1-6 standing, will count on import Meegan Hart and notable locals like Jho Maraguinot. Meanwhile, Cignal, with a record tied at 5-1 with PLDT, will enter its 5 p.m. match against the winless Galeries Tower Highrisers, with key players MJ Perez and Ces Molina taking the lead.

Additional matches include the Solar Spikers and Foxies, who are looking to climb the ranks with critical games at 1 p.m. against Farm Fresh and later in the day, respectively. The Solar Spikers will rely on Marina Tushova, the league’s top scorer, while the Foxies aim to capitalize on the skills of Yeny Murillo and teammates to improve their 2-4 record.