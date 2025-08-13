

Bandar seri begawan: Perplexity AI made a $34.5 billion unsolicited all-cash offer for Alphabet’s Chrome browser on Tuesday, a bid far above its own valuation as the startup reaches for the browser’s billions of users pivotal to the AI search race. Run by Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity is no stranger to headline-grabbing offers: it made a similar one for TikTok US in January, offering to merge with the popular short-video app to resolve U.S. concerns about TikTok’s Chinese ownership.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the audacious move by Perplexity AI underscores its ambition to expand its influence in the digital world rapidly. By targeting one of the most widely used browsers globally, Perplexity aims to tap into Chrome’s extensive user base, which could significantly accelerate its growth in the AI sector. The bid, if successful, would mark a significant shift in the landscape of internet browsing and AI technology integration.





The offer comes amid increasing competition in the AI industry, where companies are striving to leverage data from vast networks of users to enhance their AI capabilities. Perplexity’s strategy appears to focus on gaining access to the large volume of data generated by Chrome users, which could provide a substantial advantage in developing more sophisticated AI models. This move could potentially position Perplexity as a formidable competitor against established tech giants in the AI domain.





While the offer is unsolicited, it reflects a growing trend of aggressive strategies by smaller tech firms aiming to disrupt established markets. Perplexity’s bid for Chrome is reminiscent of its earlier attempt to acquire TikTok US, showcasing its continued pursuit of high-profile acquisitions to bolster its market presence. The outcome of this offer remains uncertain, but it highlights the shifting dynamics of power and influence in the tech industry as innovative startups challenge traditional leaders.

