Active Weather Conditions Pose Challenges in Brunei Darussalam



Darussalam: Brunei Darussalam is bracing for a period of active weather conditions as the Northeast Monsoon continues to influence the region’s climate. These conditions are expected to persist until the end of March 2025, with the first half of the monsoon season characterized by unstable weather, including heavy showers and thundershowers, particularly during the nighttime and early morning hours.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the forecast predicts active weather from January 20th to January 27th. During this period, the country can expect occasional heavy and thundery showers affecting coastal and sea areas both in the morning and at night, as well as inland areas in the afternoon. Wind speeds may reach up to 50 kilometres per hour in or near these showers. Additionally, the sea state over Brunei waters is anticipated to be moderate to rough, with waves between 1.5 to 2.5 meters.





Authorities are advising the public to take precautionary measures in light of these forecasted conditions. Road users and fishermen, in particular, are urged to stay informed with the latest weather forecasts, advisories, and warnings issued by the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department.

