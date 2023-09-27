Acorda orders reassignment of 3K cops with kin running in BSKE

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has ordered the reassignment of close to 3,000 police officers whose family members and relatives are running in the Oct. 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). In a statement on Wednesday, Acorda said the move seeks to ensure the integrity and impartiality of the upcoming polls. The move came after a thorough review of personnel records and candidate declarations which showed that a total of 2,956 PNP personnel have relatives up to the fourth degree of consanguinity and affinity who are running in the polls. Acorda said these police officers have been issued reassignment orders to non-election related duties which would be in effect until the polls are over. 'To uphold the trust of the people, it is crucial that we act with utmost integrity, neutrality, and dedication to the law,' Acorda said. The PNP chief, meanwhile, said they are coordinating with the Commission on Elections regarding the measure, which was implemented in the exigency of the service. Under election laws, the reassignment or detail of PNP personnel is prohibited during the BSKE period from Aug. 28 to Nov. 29. The PNP earlier recalled 679 police officers who have been assigned as protective security personnel of both incumbent public officials and private individuals. 'The PNP is duty-bound to ensure a fair and unbiased election. We are committed to upholding our role in ensuring a peaceful and transparent electoral process,' Acorda said.

Source: Philippines News Agency