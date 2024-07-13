Abra Enhances Security Measures Ahead of 37th Cordillera Day with President Marcos Expected to Attend

ABRA – In anticipation of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s visit for the 37th Cordillera Day celebrations on July 15, security measures in the province of Abra have been significantly tightened following two recent grenade explosions.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke in a phone interview on Friday, the police have increased checkpoints and boosted personnel at all major entry points into the capital. This move comes as a precautionary measure to ensure safety as the event is expected to draw large crowds. "There is nothing to worry about because the tightening of security is a preventive measure as droves of people start arriving in Abra," Oyawon stated.

Additional support is expected from the Police Mobile Forces to bolster security efforts, ensuring the smooth and safe conduct of the celebrations. The Philippine Army will also deploy personnel to assist with the security arrangements.

Investigations are ongoing regarding the grenade attacks at the residences of Pidigan Councilor Arnulfo Bisares on July 8 and La Paz municipal administrator Perfecto Cardenas on July 11, aiming to preempt any further security threats.

President Marcos has been invited to serve as the guest of honor and speaker at the event, which will also be attended by regional line agency heads, representatives from the private sector, and local officials from the provinces and 27 municipalities. The occasion is also used by Cordillera leaders to advocate for autonomy and self-determination for the region, hoping to secure a supportive order from the Chief Executive.