6 Ilocanos get knee replacement

Six patients in need of knee replacement were the recent beneficiaries of a surgical collaboration between the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and the government-run Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMHMC) in Batac City. Marjorie Sierra, officer in charge of the Orthopedic Department of the MMHMC, said in a media interview on Saturday that six selected patients got knee replacements during the surgical mission, which began Friday. Six visiting doctors from the SGH also conducted foot and ankle operations as part of the collaboration. 'This is our first collaboration with the Singapore General Hospital and we hope this is not the last but the first of many,' Sierra said. The collaboration between the two hospitals was first conceptualized in February by Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc and several diplomats from Singapore. Sierra said the first surgical mission with their counterparts abroad is beneficial to patients, as well as doctors here as they will be sharing knowledge and skills during and after the operation. "Even after the operation, we agreed to do after-care of patients until their full recovery,' she added. With close ties to Ilocos province, Dr. Darren Tay Keng Jin, one of the orthopedic surgeons from SGH, said they plan to have a regular exchange with Ilocos doctors. 'We hope to develop this relationship as we learn from them (local doctors) and they also learn from us,' he said, citing Ilocos doctors may also visit Singapore for the exchange program to benefit both parties in the long run.

Source: Philippines News Agency