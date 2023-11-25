437 Graduates Celebrate at Cosmopolitan College’s 17th Convocation Ceremony

Jerudong, Brunei Darussalam - Cosmopolitan College celebrated the achievements of 437 students at its 17th Convocation Ceremony, held at a hotel in Jerudong.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the certificates were presented by Doctor Haji Azman bin Ahmad, Permanent Secretary for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education. The ceremony marked not only the completion of the students' studies but also a call for the graduates to continue demonstrating innovation and commitment to excellence, contributing positively to the country's development.