4 yield P2.9-M smuggled cigarettes in Zambo Sur

Authorities confiscated PHP2.9 million worth of smuggled cigarettes during an operation in Zamboanga del Sur on Friday that also resulted in the arrest of four suspects. Col. Diomarie Albarico, Zamboanga del Sur Police director, said on Saturday that suspects Ronilo Japon, 25; Ricky Baria, 40; Abdulhaver Kangan, 41; and Jallen Mabuting, 22, all residents of Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, were arrested at 3:12 p.m. in Barangay Balimbingan, Labangan town. They were in the middle of unloading boxes of cigarettes from two trucks when joint operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Labangan Municipal Police Station arrived and accosted them. Seized from the operation were at least 85 master cases of undocumented cigarettes worth PHP2,975,000 and two trucks.

Source: Philippines News Agency