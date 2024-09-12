4 domestic flights canceled due to bad weather

MANILA - At least four domestic flights were canceled due to bad weather as of 3 p.m. Thursday. The Manila International Airport Authority said these flights were CebGo DG 6881/6882 Manila-Surigao-Manila, and Cebu Pacific 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila. Earlier, the weather bureau said the southwest monsoon and the trough of tropical cyclone Bebinca will cause rains in several areas. Bebinca is still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility but enhances the southwest monsoon, the weather bureau said. Source: Philippines News agency