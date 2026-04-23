3rd Regional Asian Post Alliance (RAPA) Meeting Concludes in Hanoi, Focused on Cross-Border Retail Cooperation and Digital Innovation

IceKredit

IceKredit HANOI, Vietnam, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 3rd Regional Asian Post Alliance (RAPA) Meeting concluded in Hanoi, Vietnam, under the theme “Transforming Retail Through Cross-Border Collaboration.” Representatives from the postal authorities of Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia met to discuss the future development of RAPA and opportunities to strengthen regional cooperation in logistics, digital commerce, and retail connectivity.

A key outcome of the meeting was the official handover of the RAPA Chairmanship from Vietnam Post to Thailand Post. Delegates also reviewed a number of initiatives intended to improve integration among postal networks and support cross-border trade across ASEAN.

The meeting opened with remarks from Mr. Nguyen Truong Giang, Chairman of Vietnam Post, followed by Mr. Rathapol Bhakdibhumi, Chairman of Thailand Post, who emphasized the importance of translating regional cooperation into practical implementation. Thailand Post will hold the rotating RAPA leadership role through the end of 2026.

Among invited participants was IceKredit, which attended as a technology contributor. Dr. Gu Lingyun, Founder of IceKredit, delivered a presentation titled “Unlocking the Value of Postal Data: A Digital and AI Journey,” discussing how data analytics and artificial intelligence may support modernization efforts in the postal sector.

During the presentation, Dr. Gu outlined several areas for potential application:

Data Standardization – structuring multi-source postal data into usable digital formats

Intelligent Decision Support – applying AI models to improve operational insights

Service Integration – packaging digital capabilities into modular services for external partners

Following the session, delegates exchanged views on topics including geospatial intelligence, federated learning, knowledge graphs, compliance solutions, logistics collaboration, and value-added services for final-mile delivery networks.

Mr. Kong Chinang presented an update on RAPA Shop, the alliance’s cross-border retail platform designed to help connect SMEs in member countries with regional consumers through postal and digital channels.

Thailand Post reviewed progress since the 2025 Bangkok meeting, including work on strategic alliances, e-commerce partnerships, product distribution, delivery charge coordination, and governance matters. Members also reaffirmed support for continued development of RAPA Shop and broader logistics integration.

Indonesia Post shared proposals to support ASEAN SMEs through simplified logistics and customs processes, including pilot exports of products such as coffee, spices, snacks, and textiles. Vietnam Post introduced its Regional Logistics Hub concept centered on Da Nang Free Trade Zone, aimed at improving delivery efficiency and reducing costs.

Participants also discussed domestic retail trends, changing consumer behavior, customs frameworks, social commerce logistics, and regulatory challenges affecting cross-border trade.

In closing remarks, Chairman Rathapol Bhakdibhumi reiterated RAPA’s long-term goal of evolving into a stronger regional platform for commerce and logistics cooperation. The alliance confirmed that its next meeting will be held in Indonesia in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7265da9-9293-4611-a0a8-4c412ba7d584

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c4cd4fa-f091-40c0-bff9-179912a21bf2

Media Contact: Iris, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9695676