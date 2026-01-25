Bandar seri begawan: Women play a huge role in shaping a household that places importance on maintaining prayers aside from always supporting and completing the role of the husband as the head of the family.

According to Radio Television Brunei, this matter was among the contents of the Tazkirah or short talk titled 'Sembahyang Bermula Dari Rumah" or Prayer Starts From Home during the 32nd Special Munajat Night for Women organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Among those joining the programme virtually were female congregants from several mosques nationwide and female employees of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.