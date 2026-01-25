Bandar seri begawan: PosBru Sendirian Berhad will issue a philatelic product namely the Commemorative Stamps for the Royal Wedding Diamond Jubilee of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, on the 26th of January. PosBru will also introduce a stamp design priced at 60 sen per denomination.

According to Radio Television Brunei, PosBru will also issue Official First Day Covers priced at 45 cents and mini sheet stamp products priced at 60 Brunei Dollars. Among the philatelic products that will be sold are the uncut Full Set Stamp Sheet; Stamp Sets and stamped Official First Day Covers. Stamp collectors and the public can purchase the stamps at nearby PosBru branches.