3 key NPA leaders in Mindanao killed in clash

The communist New People's Army (NPA) suffered a major blow following recent military operations that killed three key leaders of the rebel group in Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Sur. Maj. Francisco Garello, chief of the Public Affairs Division of the 4th Infantry Brigade, in a statement released on Sunday, said massive military operations were launched in Sitio Katarungan, Barangay Lobo, Cantilan on May 11. Troopers from the Army's 30th and 36th Infantry Battalions under the 901st Infantry Brigade engaged at least 30 NPA rebels belonging to the combined elements of Sentro De Grabidad 16 (SDG-16) and remnants of Weakened Guerilla Front 16 (WGF-16) of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC) which operates in Surigao del Sur. Alberto Castaneda (alias Justine or JD), commander of Sandatahang Yunit Pampropaganda 16C of WGF16; Eric Mahinay Colon (alias Neo), political guide of Squad 1, SDG-16; and Ranjie Pertos (alias Goyong), vice squad leader of SDG-16, all under NEMRC, were killed during the gunfight. Firearms recovered from the encounter site include one R4 rifle, one M16 rifle, one Ultimax 100, one AR-18 rifle, and three AK47 rifles. Prior to that, a separate encounter was launched on May 10 in the mountainous area of Barangay San Jose, Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, where Army troopers clashed with an undetermined number of NPA rebels. The government troops recovered from the encounter site firearms magazines with ammunition, six blasting caps with a 30-meter detonating cord for an anti-personnel mine, 13 backpacks, communications and electronic devices, medical supplies, and subversive documents. Maj. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, commander of the 4th Infantry Division (4ID), said the recent defeat suffered by the NPA will further weaken its strength, capabilities, and influence in the Caraga Region. 'The 4ID, with its strong commitment, will continue to carry on with its mandate of protecting the people and facilitating inclusive development to sustain peace and security in the Caraga Region,' Cuerpo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency