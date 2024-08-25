Brunei News Gazette

3 dead, 48 injured in MisOr bus-van collision

Aug 25, 2024

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY - Three persons died and 48 were critically injured after a passenger bus and a refrigerated wing van collided along the highway of Naawan, Misamis Oriental on Sunday. The Naawan Police Station identified two of the fatalities as Jasper Haim and Anthony Reyes. The third victim, also a male, was unidentified as of posting time. In a radio interview, M/Sgt. Mark Gil Macasero said the victims were taken to Misamis Oriental Provincial Hospital and Northern Mindanao Medical Center here. "The driver of the truck was here (in the police station) and said he would talk with his supervisors because they would also discuss this with the bus representatives," he said. Based on the police investigation, the bus was bound for Iligan City when the driver noticed a stone was thrown at the vehicle. This prompted the bus to change lanes, which caused the collision with the truck. The bus fell off a shallow cliff along the highway. Source: Philippines News Agency

