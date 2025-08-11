2nd Borneo Fencing Cup 2025 Kicks Off at Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex



Bandar seri begawan: The 2nd Borneo Fencing Cup 2025 raised the curtains and will be held until 17th of August. The tournament brings together fencing athletes from all over Borneo. The opening ceremony took place on 11th August morning at the Indoor Stadium, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event began with the presentation of the Championship Trophy from the representative of the West Kalimantan Team, the champions of the First Borneo Fencing Cup, to the current Chairman of the tournament. The event is expected to attract the participation of many athletes from various age categories, apart from being a platform to scout new talents to represent their respective countries at the international level.