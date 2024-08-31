24K automated poll counting machines now in PH

MANILA: Over 20,000 automated counting machines (ACMs) that will be used in the May 12, 2025 national and local elections are now in the country, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Saturday. In a press briefing during a visit to a warehouse in Biñan, Laguna, Comelec Chair George Garcia reported that so far, 24,000 ACMs have been delivered by the joint venture of Miru Systems, service provider for next year's polls. Garcia showed 7,400 of the machines while there are still 7,000 to be released by the Bureau of Customs. 'Dapat ang commitment sa atin ng Miru para sa buwan ng August ay 20,000 lang so lumalabas sumobra sila sa kanilang commitment ng (Miru committed just 20,000 for August so they exceeded by) 4,000,' he said. As for other electronic machines and items that will be also be used in polls, Garcia said the South Korean-based company has fulfilled its commitment 100 percent. Among the items are consolidated canvassing system laptops and printers, cable ties, toners, test ballots, ap plication servers and database servers, Garcia said. A total of 110,000 ACMs are expected before the end of the year -- 30,000 each in September and October and the rest by December. Comelec officials visited the warehouse with election stakeholders such the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections and Legal Network for Truthful Elections. The JV Miru Systems Co Ltd, Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc. bagged the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project worth PHP18.8 billion. Source: Philippines News agency

Post navigation