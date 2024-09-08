2 Metro Manila bettors to split P281-M Grand Lotto pot

Manila: Two bettors from Metro Manila will split the PHP281 million jackpot of Saturday night's Grand Lotto 6/55 draw. In an advisory Sunday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said two winning tickets bearing the lucky numbers 31-03-17-47-24-20 were bought in SM BF Parañaque and Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., in Muntinlupa City. The total jackpot prize is PHP281,263,080. Meanwhile, 59 others won PHP100,000 each for hitting five out of the six winning numbers; and 2,075 bettors will get PHP1,500 each for getting four correct numbers. The winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169 or the law on PCSO lotteries. All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office on Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Winners must write their names and signatures on the back of the winning tickets and present two government-issued identification cards or documents. Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Ta x Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law. The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Source: Philippines News agency