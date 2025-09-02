Zoom wins Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® Award for innovation in broadcast contribution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Television Academy has honored Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) with an Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® Award for its groundbreaking Zoom for Broadcast technology. The award recognizes innovations that have made a material impact on television engineering and broadcast storytelling and will be presented at the Television Academy’s Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 14.

Zoom for Broadcast has redefined remote media contribution, enabling broadcasters, production teams, and content creators to integrate high-quality video and audio streams from remote participants anywhere in the world into professional live productions with minimal latency and maximum reliability.

“We’re proud to help democratize storytelling by putting broadcast-grade contribution tools into the hands of everyone,” said Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer at Zoom. “Zoom for Broadcast has transformed how stories are told on television, making it possible to feature experts, commentators, and audiences live from anywhere, without the cost and complexity of traditional remote broadcasting. ”

Transforming and democratizing broadcast storytelling

Traditionally, high-quality remote contribution required satellite trucks, fiber networks, or complex studio setups. Zoom for Broadcast eliminates these barriers by providing professional-grade video contribution on consumer hardware, enabling producers to bring in diverse voices and remote talent more easily than ever before.

Zoom for Broadcast’s unique technology is a bridge between videoconferencing and live production infrastructure that delivers remote participant streams at professional quality, empowering producers to create multi-participant content at scale with lower cost and complexity than traditional remote contribution techniques.

Key capabilities include:

Isolated video and audio feeds from Zoom’s products delivered over industry-standard protocols including SDI, NDI, and Dante for broadcast integrations.

from Zoom’s products delivered over industry-standard protocols including SDI, NDI, and Dante for broadcast integrations. Seamless, direct integrations into trusted production tools and software video switchers from across the industry.

into trusted production tools and software video switchers from across the industry. Support for scalable conversations from a single guest, a large panel, or hundreds of audience members contributing to an event in real-time.

from a single guest, a large panel, or hundreds of audience members contributing to an event in real-time. Low-latency cloud infrastructure providing stability and quality while reducing complexity for broadcast systems.

Zoom for Broadcast has been adopted by major television networks and production companies worldwide leveraging the technology for live news, sports, entertainment, and hybrid events. Leading broadcast technology vendors including Vizrt, vMix, Ecamm Live, QuickLink, and Wirecast have also embedded Zoom’s SDKs into their remote contribution offerings, further solidifying Zoom’s role in the industry.

Zoom’s broadcast technologies and production tools have powered some of the most significant live productions of the last five years, from political conventions and global sporting events to impactful cultural moments.These innovations have not only enhanced workflows for major broadcasters but has also empowered enterprise teams, educators, and independent creators to produce live programming with professional polish and reach global audiences.

Recipients of this award include Andy Carluccio, head of client innovation; Jonathan Kokotajlo, technical program manager; Eyal Hadida, engineering manager; and Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer at Zoom.

To learn more, visit the Zoom for Broadcast website.

