The company introduces a suite of AI products to close the conversation gap across Zoom Workplace, customer experience, developer tools, and events

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at its annual Zoomtopia customer conference, Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading AI-first platform for human connection, introduced a new Unified Context Layer and several new products with AI-powered capabilities. The new offerings are designed to help businesses transform rich meeting context into meaningful deliverables that help accelerate work outcomes.

Business conversations drive critical decisions and build customer history every day. A customer interaction might start in a meeting, continue by phone, and carry on in chat threads. But when that context is scattered across applications, people and AI agents lose the thread and teams spend significant time piecing together what happened, when it happened, and what they should do about it.

Zoom’s new Unified Context Layer helps close that gap by linking conversation history with relevant documents and data. Together, these sources give people and AI agents a fuller picture of the work and what needs to happen next.

This new layer brings together conversations with near real-time activity across Zoom and connected third-party applications, giving people and AI agents access to business context that might otherwise be lost or siloed. Configurable settings and controls help manage access, while coordination among AI agents turns business context into actionable insights.

Zoom is increasingly becoming a system of action as organizations, large and small, put the company’s AI tools to work at scale.

Zoom Virtual Agent customer count has surged by 256%1, and users who leverage Zoom’s various AI tools report completing tasks twice as fast, with 72% citing high or extremely high business impact, compared with a market average of 63%2. Zoom is expecting to surpass $5 billion in annual revenue this year.

With a growing enterprise footprint across industries from healthcare to financial services, retail, and education, the company is advancing its vision for workplace productivity, one where the line between conversation and execution shrinks.

“AI models are only as powerful as their understanding of your business, and that context makes all the difference,” said Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom. “Fragmented product experiences isolate conversations, stall decisions, and drag businesses down. Today, with the Unified Context Layer, we’re laying the groundwork for a system of action designed to turn conversations into completed work.”

“Our teams have the information they need, but it’s often dispersed across meetings, notes, and different systems,” said Christine Sarros, senior vice president of Enterprise Engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Zoom’s new solutions could help bring that context together, so teams can enter customer conversations with a clearer understanding of what’s been discussed, what’s been decided, and what needs to happen next. We see an opportunity to spend less time reconstructing history and more time helping our customers move forward.”

At Zoomtopia, Zoom is bringing this vision to life with innovations across collaboration, AI, customer experience, and events. The announcements below show how it all connects business context to the tools and workflows people actually use to get work done.

ZoomMate in Zoom Workplace

Give people and AI agents context to turn conversations into action

Every meeting, chat, and document leaves a trail of discussion, decisions, and action items. Zoom’s Unified Context Layer accesses this information to help people and AI agents quickly move from context to clarity to action.

The Unified Context Layer makes work even more efficient when used with the newly introduced capabilities that include:

Follow the meeting: Delivers personalized transcripts and summaries for users who miss all or parts of a meeting. (Expected December 2026.)

Delivers personalized transcripts and summaries for users who miss all or parts of a meeting. (Expected December 2026.) Enriched notes: Links shared screens, slides, charts, and in-meeting chat to relevant moments in a searchable transcript. (Expected November 2026.)

Links shared screens, slides, charts, and in-meeting chat to relevant moments in a searchable transcript. (Expected November 2026.) My Notes hardware integrations: Extends My Notes to in-person conversations through new devices from DTEN and Bota. (Expected November 2026 and Q1 2027, respectively.)

Extends My Notes to in-person conversations through new devices from DTEN and Bota. (Expected November 2026 and Q1 2027, respectively.) My Notes Workflows: Turn meeting summaries into follow-up work in everyday tools like Zoom Chat and Salesforce, with ready-made workflows for sales, marketing, and IT, or custom ones created by describing what to automate in natural language, no separate workflow builder needed to get started. (Expected October 2026.)

Turn meeting summaries into follow-up work in everyday tools like Zoom Chat and Salesforce, with ready-made workflows for sales, marketing, and IT, or custom ones created by describing what to automate in natural language, no separate workflow builder needed to get started. (Expected October 2026.) New Zoom Chat experience: A refreshed chat experience designed to help surface relevant conversations and bring AI agents directly into discussions to take actions based on administrator-defined controls. (Expected December 2026.)

A refreshed chat experience designed to help surface relevant conversations and bring AI agents directly into discussions to take actions based on administrator-defined controls. (Expected December 2026.) ZoomMate Agent Teams: Specialized AI agents that work together in an AI team to support faster execution of work. (Available now.)

Bring Zoom capabilities into the AI tools businesses already use

Developers and AI agents can now access Zoom capabilities outside the Zoom app. Through APIs and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, teams can connect scheduling, transcription, search, administration, and contact center actions to other AI environments and workflows. Highlights include:

MCP Servers: With new MCP servers across the portfolio, developers and AI agents can coordinate actions outside the Zoom UI. (Available now.)

With new MCP servers across the portfolio, developers and AI agents can coordinate actions outside the Zoom UI. (Available now.) Connections to AI Assistants: Use supported Zoom capabilities within AI environments, including Claude, Codex, Copilot, and Muse. (Expected October 2026.)

Use supported Zoom capabilities within AI environments, including Claude, Codex, Copilot, and Muse. (Expected October 2026.) Search & Ask APIs: Query Zoom’s Unified Context Layer directly from Claude, GPT, Codex, Muse, MS Copilot, Gemini, and Slackbot, as well as MCP-compatible agents. (Available now.)

Query Zoom’s Unified Context Layer directly from Claude, GPT, Codex, Muse, MS Copilot, Gemini, and Slackbot, as well as MCP-compatible agents. (Available now.) Zoom Admin MCP Server: Perform admin tasks conversationally. (Expected October 2026.)

Voice Translator

Reduce barriers to natural, engaging conversation

To help users show up as their best in meetings , Zoom is making conversations clearer, more natural, and more inclusive, with AI driving more meaningful outcomes. These new enhancements strengthen the foundation for the unified context layer with:

Voice Translator: “Translate Me” enables a speaker to translate their audio for all participants using a synthesized version of their own voice, designed to preserve a natural feel. (Expected October 2026.)

“Translate Me” enables a speaker to translate their audio for all participants using a synthesized version of their own voice, designed to preserve a natural feel. (Expected October 2026.) Pose Correction: Subtly adjusts a user’s video when they glance away from the camera, helping maintain a camera-forward appearance. (Expected December 2026.)

Subtly adjusts a user’s video when they glance away from the camera, helping maintain a camera-forward appearance. (Expected December 2026.) Touch up my Voice: Users can use this feature to alter their own voice with real-time accent smoothing so speakers come through more clearly and naturally. (Expected December 2026.)

Users can use this feature to alter their own voice with real-time accent smoothing so speakers come through more clearly and naturally. (Expected December 2026.) High-quality screen sharing: Enhanced media support for 60 frames per second screen sharing. (Available now.)

Enhanced media support for 60 frames per second screen sharing. (Available now.) Live Meeting AI Agent: Proactive meeting assistance that helps find answers, keep meetings on track, and nudge engagement. (Expected Q1 2027.) Zoom Virtual Agent for kiosk

Carry customer history from one interaction to the next

Customer service breaks down when customers have to constantly repeat themselves, and agents have to reconstruct past interactions Zoom CX extends shared customer context across a variety of channels, including live and AI agents, providing a broader view of the past and present to help inform future outcomes. Highlights include:

Customer Profiles: Brings dynamic customer profiles into Zoom CX with real-time context across channels and interactions. (Expected November 2026.)

Brings dynamic customer profiles into Zoom CX with real-time context across channels and interactions. (Expected November 2026.) CX Insights Transcript Intelligence: Automatically classifies voice, chat, and email transcripts and makes them queryable in natural language, joined with operational data, such as handle time, queue, and outcome. (Expected November 2026.)

Automatically classifies voice, chat, and email transcripts and makes them queryable in natural language, joined with operational data, such as handle time, queue, and outcome. (Expected November 2026.) Zoom Virtual Agent – Kiosk: Brings AI-powered self-service to physical retail locations via branded kiosk agents, resolving customer requests on the spot without relying on

in-store staff. (Expected November 2026.) AI Management

Give businesses control as AI takes on more work

Zoom is adding new management controls that enable administrators to manage AI activity across the account while supporting customers’ existing guardrails and data-classification policies. Highlights include:

Centralized AI Management: Provides administrators with greater control over how AI features are configured and used across the organization. (Expected December 2026.)

Provides administrators with greater control over how AI features are configured and used across the organization. (Expected December 2026.) Sensitivity Labels: Seamlessly sync with Microsoft Purview sensitivity labels or create native labels in Zoom, then automatically enforce policies based on the sensitivity of meetings and content. (Available now for select Zoom Workplace customers.)

Seamlessly sync with Microsoft Purview sensitivity labels or create native labels in Zoom, then automatically enforce policies based on the sensitivity of meetings and content. (Available now for select Zoom Workplace customers.) AI Guardrails: Set account-level rules governing what AI can generate or use in its responses. (Expected Q1 2027.)

Set account-level rules governing what AI can generate or use in its responses. (Expected Q1 2027.) Deepfake Risk Detection: Introduce deepfake risk detection tools designed to help flag potential synthetic media across hiring, customer experience, and meeting scenarios. (Expected December 2026.)

Introduce deepfake risk detection tools designed to help flag potential synthetic media across hiring, customer experience, and meeting scenarios. (Expected December 2026.) Zoom Compliance Manager support for My Notes and Zoom Canvas: Archives and monitors AI-generated summaries, notes, and documents to help address organization’s own retention and supervision requirements3. (Expected January 2027.)

Extend the business value of events beyond the closing session

Most of what happens at a live event disappears the moment it ends. Zoom Events now brings powerful AI functionality to event planning, content creation, and analytics. These capabilities help reduce the amount of heavy setup work involved and extend the value of event content long after sessions end. Highlights include:

Content Studio: Turn one recording into a multi-language, multi-format asset library. (Expected October 2026.)

Turn one recording into a multi-language, multi-format asset library. (Expected October 2026.) Agentic Event Setup: Use AI to help configure event details, from sessions to registration, before launch. (Expected November 2026.)

Use AI to help configure event details, from sessions to registration, before launch. (Expected November 2026.) AI Analytics for Events: Query event data in plain language, score engagement, and generate shareable reports, cutting post-event analysis time significantly. (Available now.)

Taken together, today’s launches represent a significant step for Zoom toward becoming a system of action for modern work by connecting conversations to the work that follows, across roles and industries . For more information on announcements from Zoomtopia 2026, visit the Zoom newsroom .

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com .

1 2QFY27 Earnings Report

2 According to Zoom’s 2026 GenAI ROI Study (a quantitative survey of 500 U.S.-based knowledge workers).

3 Zoom Compliance Manager is not a substitute for independent legal or compliance review.

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