ZEISS VersaXRM 5 Insight Hybrid 3D X-ray Microscope

ZEISS VersaXRM 5 Insight flat panel imaging of a cylindrical 21700 battery Arabidopsis thaliana flower, imaged with ZEISS VersaXRM 5 Insight New system combines X-ray microscopy and microCT for seamless multi-scale imaging in one connected workflow

ZEISS today introduced ZEISS VersaXRM 5 Insight, a hybrid 3D X-ray microscope designed to help researchers and engineers understand samples faster. Combining X-ray microscopy and microCT in a single platform, the system delivers multi-scale imaging, guided workflows, and automated AI-enabled reconstruction for efficient non-destructive 3D imaging. Built for performance and engineered for value, ZEISS VersaXRM 5 Insight helps researchers and engineers in materials research, industrial inspection, and life sciences reduce tradeoffs between throughput, resolution, and usability.

Multi-scale imaging without workflow disruption

Researchers, engineers, and life scientists often need to examine complex samples at different length scales to reveal internal features that affect performance, behavior, or failure, or to understand the structure and spatial organization of biological specimens. ZEISS VersaXRM 5 Insight addresses this need by combining large field-of-view and high-resolution imaging in one system. Users can inspect larger samples, zoom into regions of interest, and capture detailed 3D insights without changing hardware configurations or interrupting their workflow or experiment.

The system combines the throughput, flexibility, and efficiency of microCT with the detailed imaging and insights of lab-based X-ray microscopy. This hybrid capability enables a unified workflow for imaging both large-scale structures and fine internal features while preserving sample integrity.

High-resolution imaging which preserves sample integrity

ZEISS VersaXRM 5 Insight includes Resolution at a Distance (RaaD), which enables high-resolution imaging of small features and internal defects within larger samples. By reducing the need to cut, trim, or refixture samples, the system helps users across science and industry save time, reduce preparation errors, and protect delicate or difficult-to-reproduce specimens.

This non-destructive imaging approach helps users identify regions of interest inside a sample before additional preparation or follow-up analysis. This enables more targeted investigations, reduces unnecessary sample processing, and improves confidence in inspection, research, and quality assurance applications.

Guided operation for faster, more reliable results

Productivity in 3D X-ray imaging depends on more than scan speed. ZEISS VersaXRM 5 Insight addresses setup time, operator variability, and workflow decisions with ZEN navx, an intuitive software environment with intelligent guidance and sample-aware navigation. This software simplifies setup, supports sample-specific imaging decisions, and protects both the sample and the system.

FAST Mode adds rapid imaging feedback for three-dimensional navigation, whole-part inspection, and intermediate-resolution scans. This helps users accelerate screening, positioning, and in-situ experiments while improving the overall time to results.

“For teams that need both day-to-day productivity and advanced 3D imaging capability, ZEISS VersaXRM 5 Insight offers a practical path forward,” said Dr. Keith Duncan, Research Scientist and Director of X-ray Imaging at the Danforth Plant Science Center, Missouri, USA, after beta-testing the system. “The improved detector architecture, which combines a flat-panel detector with Resolution at a Distance (RaaD), delivers impressive image quality. It helps users move from overview to detail quickly while keeping samples intact and workflows streamlined.”

Designed for research and industry

ZEISS VersaXRM 5 Insight supports diverse applications in materials research, industrial inspection, and life sciences. In materials research, it helps users investigate failure mechanisms, detect internal defects, and quantify microstructural evolution with in situ and 4D studies. In industrial workflows, it supports high-resolution part quality inspection, root-cause analysis in semiconductor and electronic packages, and yield improvement through deeper 3D insight across manufacturing, quality assurance, and failure analysis.

In life sciences, ZEISS VersaXRM 5 Insight enables researchers to visualize biological structures in 3D across multiple scales, identify regions of interest for follow-up imaging studies, and preserve valuable samples.

“ZEISS VersaXRM 5 Insight combines the flexibility of microCT, the detail of X-ray microscopy, and guided workflows in a single value-optimized platform,” said Nicolas Gueninchault, Head of the X-ray Microscopy Field of Business at ZEISS Microscopy. “With this system, users can work more efficiently, protect valuable samples, and gain the 3D insight they need without being forced to choose between throughput, resolution, and ease of use.”

Press contact

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions

Kristin Unger

Email: [email protected]

www.zeiss.com/newsroom

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling almost 12 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, and Consumer Markets (September 30, 2025).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces, and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world’s leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses, and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare, and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company’s significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS’ technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 14 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 47,400 employees, ZEISS is active globally in around 50 countries with more than 60 sales and service locations, around 40 research and development facilities, and 30 production facilities worldwide (March 31, 2026). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

About ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions

ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is the leading provider of light, electron, X-ray microscope systems, correlative microscopy and software solutions leveraging AI technologies. The portfolio comprises of products and services for life sciences, materials and industrial research, as well as education and clinical routine applications. The unit is headquartered in Jena. Additional production and development sites are located in Germany, UK, USA, China and Switzerland. ZEISS Research Microscopy Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

Further information at www.zeiss.com/microscopy

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