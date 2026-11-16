Company Targets Commercial Robotics Scaling, Humanoid R&D and Disciplined Cash Generation

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled frontline workforce, robotics, and facility solutions provider, today outlined its operating priorities across frontline staffing, integrated facility management and commercial robotics.

YYForce is focused on improving staffing and service delivery, using its software platforms to simplify day-to-day operations, and evaluating service robot deployments based on reliability, customer needs and operating costs.

“Our customers need dependable staffing and reliable facility services,” said Mike Fu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. “We’re focused on improving how we deliver those services and using AI and robotics where they can make a measurable difference for customers. We’ll apply the same discipline to new deployments that we apply to managing costs and working capital.”

Operating Priorities

Staffing and facility management. Improve workforce deployment, service quality and customer delivery across core operations.

Improve workforce deployment, service quality and customer delivery across core operations. Workforce and facility software. Use YY Circle and Yolara AI to support frontline workforce matching and coordination, and 24iFM to support digital estate management.

Use YY Circle and Yolara AI to support frontline workforce matching and coordination, and 24iFM to support digital estate management. Commercial robotics. Expand service robot deployment and leasing in hospitality and facility settings, with attention to reliability, integration and deployment costs.

Expand service robot deployment and leasing in hospitality and facility settings, with attention to reliability, integration and deployment costs. Humanoid robotics development. Develop capabilities for hospitality and facility tasks where humanoid robots could work alongside frontline teams.

Develop capabilities for hospitality and facility tasks where humanoid robots could work alongside frontline teams. Financial discipline. Manage operating costs and working capital, and evaluate investments based on expected operating performance and cash generation.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) is an AI-enabled workforce solutions and integrated facility management provider operating across Asia and beyond. Driven by its mission to transform frontline work through AI, robotics, and integrated workforce solutions, the Company brings together people, intelligent software, and commercial robotics into one connected ecosystem. Its portfolio spans intelligent workforce matching (YY Circle, Yolara AI), digital estate management (24iFM), and service robot deployment, leasing, maintenance, and humanoid robotics development—serving hospitality, facilities management, retail, logistics, and other frontline-driven industries. Guided by its vision to build the future of work where people and intelligent technology thrive together, YYForce helps businesses improve productivity, enhance everyday experiences, and build a smarter, more sustainable workforce. For more information, visit https://www.yyforce.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include expectations regarding the Company’s strategy, growth opportunities, technology development, robotics and humanoid applications, and operating objectives. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all such statements contain these words.

These statements reflect current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially because of customer demand, competition, financing availability, technology performance, deployment costs, execution risks and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. No assurance can be given that the Company will achieve its objectives. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor Relations

YYForce Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.yyforce.ai

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