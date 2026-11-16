A dedicated symposium will connect scientific evidence, patient needs and climate policy, advancing EAACI’s vision of a future free from the burden of allergy and asthma.

ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) will bring allergy and respiratory health into the dialogue at COP31, advocating for climate policies that better protect patients and address inequalities.

Longer pollen seasons, wildfires and air pollution highlight how closely environmental conditions and respiratory health are connected. For people living with allergic and respiratory diseases, climate action has implications for their everyday lives.

EAACI’s participation reflects its commitment to Vision Zero: a future free from the burden of allergy and asthma. Achieving this ambition requires scientific progress and effective care, alongside prevention and policies that support healthier environments.

Through its symposium, “How the Implementation of the Paris Agreement Integrates Health Concerns — The Case of Allergic and Respiratory Diseases,” EAACI will examine whether national climate commitments and adaptation plans adequately address this health burden.

The discussion will explore scientific evidence, identify gaps in policy and consider practical recommendations for integrating health into climate action. Particular attention will be given to inequalities in environmental exposure and access to care.

For EAACI, this dialogue is an opportunity to connect research with decisions that affect public health. Bringing allergy and respiratory expertise into climate discussions can help ensure that patients’ needs inform policy and that prevention becomes a shared priority across sectors.

The symposium will also invite stakeholder contributions, supporting continued dialogue between scientists, healthcare professionals, policymakers and communities.

Featuring Mohamed Shamji, Maria torres and Isabella Annesi-Maesano, alongside contributors from health and climate policy:

Date: Tuesday, 17 November 2026

Tuesday, 17 November 2026 Time: 11:30–12:30 Antalya time / 09:30–10:30 CET

11:30–12:30 Antalya time / 09:30–10:30 CET Venue: Francophonie Pavilion, Antalya, Türkiye

Francophonie Pavilion, Antalya, Türkiye Language: French/English

French/English Online: Live streaming via the event page

View the programme and access the live stream

About EAACI

EAACI advances allergy and clinical immunology through science, education, collaboration and advocacy, working to improve the lives of people affected by allergic and immunological diseases.

Media enquiries: [email protected]

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