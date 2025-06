Batu bersurat: D’Harith Team and CH Elite defeated their respective opponents in the women’s and men’s categories. The matches were held at Batu Bersurat Basketball Court, Gadong.

According to Radio Television Brunei, in the women’s category, D’Harith beat Linktech with a score of 65 – 51. Meanwhile, in the men’s category, CH Elite triumphed over DIGIMARK, securing a victory with a score of 87 – 69.