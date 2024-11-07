Writers and Editors to Feature at Book Festival 2024.



BERAKAS: The opportunity to meet and interact with writers and editors from the magazines published by the Language and Literature Bureau is a key attraction at the Book Festival 2024. The festival is being held at the Indoor Stadium, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex, Berakas, and will continue until the 11th of November.

According to Radio Television Brunei, one of the featured activities is the ‘Meet and Greet with Bahana and Pangsura Magazine Editors’. Additionally, the Children’s Song Contest is adding to the vibrancy of this year’s Book Festival.