World Diabetes Day Highlights Preventive Measures and Mental Health Impact.



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The Ministry of Health has implemented several preventive measures to tackle obesity and diabetes, including introducing the Child Friendly Food and Beverage Marketing Code to shield children from unhealthy food and beverage advertising. Additionally, taxes have been imposed on sugary beverages. Efforts to foster a healthier eating environment have also been made, such as the Healthy Choice Logo Initiative, which aids consumers in making healthier food choices.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Doctor Hajah Rafidah binti Haji Gharif, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, emphasized that diabetes can significantly affect mental health. Chronic conditions like diabetes can lead to stress and frustration. This year’s World Diabetes Day theme, “Diabetes and Wellness,” aims to raise awareness and educate the public on identifying diabetes risks and prevention strategies. The celebration featured exhibitions and activities, including health screenings, consultations with di

abetes care specialists, and interactive games.